Two People Killed In Firing Incident In Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Two people were killed in a firing incident on Sunday in the limits of Gulbahar police station in Peshawar.
According to the private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and started an investigation.
According to the police, the incident is the consequence of an old enmity.
The police shifted the dead bodies and the injured to the hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine outlaws booked for torturing police constable, interfering state affairs on polling day38 seconds ago
-
Three persons killed in Sheikhupura44 seconds ago
-
Seminar on mental health held at IUB31 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves condemns firing incident in Larkana31 minutes ago
-
Institutions praised for transparent, peaceful elections41 minutes ago
-
State media made special arrangements for elections coverage in Sargodha51 minutes ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on 17 Feb1 hour ago
-
DPO lauds police for foolproof security1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
MQM delegation meets PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif1 hour ago
-
Female teachers express annoyance over unpaid remuneration, lack of facilities for exam duties1 hour ago
-
Six people including an ASI killed in firing between two groups in Larkana2 hours ago