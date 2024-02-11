Two people killed in firing incident in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Two people were killed in a firing incident on Sunday in the limits of Gulbahar police station in Peshawar.

According to the private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and started an investigation.

According to the police, the incident is the consequence of an old enmity.

The police shifted the dead bodies and the injured to the hospital.