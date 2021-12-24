Two people killed in fog-related accident

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed after troller collided with mini truck head-on due to dense fog at over-head bridge near Kacha Kho early in the morning Friday, rescuers said.

Victims named as Ahmad and Zahid with no other identification to be traced yet, died on front seats of Mazda mini trucks due to head injuries.

Their bodies were taken out by cutting off vehicle by rescuers since it were stuck into the four-wheeler.

Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Yasir supervised the operation after reaching out the place.

Meanwhile, District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood has appealed drivers to ensure using fog lights before setting off journey on motorway or highway especially.

In a statement issued here, he asked riders to slow speed of vehicles and call up 1122 in case of emerging emergency situation.