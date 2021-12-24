UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed In Fog-related Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:40 PM

Two people killed in fog-related accident

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed after troller collided with mini truck head-on due to dense fog at over-head bridge near Kacha Kho early in the morning Friday, rescuers said.

Victims named as Ahmad and Zahid with no other identification to be traced yet, died on front seats of Mazda mini trucks due to head injuries.

Their bodies were taken out by cutting off vehicle by rescuers since it were stuck into the four-wheeler.

Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Yasir supervised the operation after reaching out the place.

Meanwhile, District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood has appealed drivers to ensure using fog lights before setting off journey on motorway or highway especially.

In a statement issued here, he asked riders to slow speed of vehicles and call up 1122 in case of emerging emergency situation.

Related Topics

Motorway Vehicles Vehicle Died Rescue 1122 Mazda Mini

Recent Stories

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

32 minutes ago
 13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs ..

13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs in multan

32 minutes ago
 Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

38 minutes ago
 A man killed by train in Mian Channu

A man killed by train in Mian Channu

38 minutes ago
 Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

38 minutes ago
 Teenage boy killed in marriage party

Teenage boy killed in marriage party

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.