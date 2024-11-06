Two people killed in Parachinar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Two people were gunned down on Wednesday in lower Kurram area of Parachinar.

According to the private news channels, the police reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

The family members of 1 victim said that the deceased was coming home on vacations after 7 years.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the first information report (FIR) was lodged against the killers and further investigation is underway.