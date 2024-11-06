Two People Killed In Parachinar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Two people were gunned down on Wednesday in lower Kurram area of Parachinar.
According to the private news channels, the police reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.
The family members of 1 victim said that the deceased was coming home on vacations after 7 years.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the first information report (FIR) was lodged against the killers and further investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
43rd death anniversary of first CJP Mian Abdul Rashid observed12 seconds ago
-
KP Governor appoints Tariq Mehmood as CM's aide14 seconds ago
-
CM visits Governor House, discusses provincial issues with Governor23 seconds ago
-
Wildlife continuing crackdown on illegal hunters1 minute ago
-
Smog: Punjab govt closes school, inter colleges for 10 days21 minutes ago
-
Tareen mill to purchase sugarcane at Rs 400/maund price41 minutes ago
-
CCPO directs officers to improve performance51 minutes ago
-
Gulf countries eager to invest in South Punjab’s livestock sector, Says ACS51 minutes ago
-
School counselors being made active: DC1 hour ago
-
Intl symposium at FJWU explores women’s rights through religion, family dynamics, legal frameworks2 hours ago
-
DC alerts officials on 11 dengue infection cases2 hours ago
-
Federal govt actively working for uplift of GB people: PM2 hours ago