Two People Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

Two people killed in road accident

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) At least two people were killed Sunday when two cars collided here at the Federal capital's Faisal Avenue Chowk.According to detail, one of the cars involved in the crash belongs to the United States Embassy in Islamabad.

The car sped into traffic from the other side despite the signal being red, they added, noting that the US Embassy car's driver was arrested and a first information report (FIR) registered at the Margalla police station.

A spokesperson for Islamabad Police said the driver is a Pakistani citizen. Action would be taken against the suspects in accordance with the law, they added.

More Stories From Pakistan

