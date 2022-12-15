UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed In Suicide Bomber Attack In Pakistan - Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) At least two people were killed and nine were injured in a suicide bomber attack in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan on Wednesday, the press team of the Pakistani armed forces said on Thursday.

"On 14th December 2022, a suicide blast occured in area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan District. Resultantly, Havaldar (sergeant) Muhammad Ameer Embraced Shahadat (was killed) & one innocent civilian also embraced shahadat (was also killed) while 9 innocent civilians were injured," the press team tweeted.

The statement did not specify what terrorist group had been responsible for the attack.

In late November, Islamist terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (banned in Russia) announced the suspension of a ceasefire earlier agreed with Pakistan and ordered its militants to carry out attacks all over the country.

Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has been recognized as terrorist group by the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Being an umbrella organization it opposes the governments of India and Pakistan, seeking control over parts of their territory. The ruling political movement of Afghanistan, the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism), denies having any ties with Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan.

