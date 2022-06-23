Two people killed in various incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Two people were killed in different incidents near here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue-1122, people informed the officials about a dead body near Jalvi Darbar and a rescue team reached the site, and handed it over to the police.

In another incident, 23-year-old Khursheed committed suicide after shooting himselfin Chak No 1-JB, Ramdewali, Sargodha Road, over domestic issues.