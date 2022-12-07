UrduPoint.com

Two People Shot Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 12:31 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Two people were killed in a firing incident in Defence C police jurisdiction, here on Tuesday.

According to police, two people namely Shahzad and Hassan were going on a motorcycle when some unknown assailants opened firing on them near Defence C, Phase 7 and fled.

Resultantly, both motorcyclists died on the spot.

On information, police led by SP Cant Esa Sukhaira and forensic teams reached the spot and started investigation after collecting evidences.

The police also took the bodies into custody and shifted them to morgue for autopsy.

SP Cant Esa Sukhaira said that police teams have been formed to arrest the accused involved in the incident.

