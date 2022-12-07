UrduPoint.com

Two People Shot Dead

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Two people shot dead

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Two people were killed in a firing incident in Defence C police jurisdiction, here on Tuesday.

According to police, two people namely Shahzad and Hassan were going on a motorcycle when some unknown assailants opened firing on them near Defence C, Phase 7 and fled.

Resultantly, both motorcyclists died on the spot.

On information, police led by SP Cant Esa Sukhaira and forensic teams reached the spot and started investigation after collecting evidences.

The police also took the bodies into custody and shifted them to morgue for autopsy.

SP Cant Esa Sukhaira said that police teams have been formed to arrest the accused involved in the incident.

Related Topics

Firing Police Died

Recent Stories

Iran Sentences 5 People to Death Over Killing of P ..

Iran Sentences 5 People to Death Over Killing of Paramilitary Officer - Reports

37 seconds ago
 US Senator Urges Biden Admin. to Prioritize Arming ..

US Senator Urges Biden Admin. to Prioritize Arming Taiwan Over Ukraine - Letter

39 seconds ago
 26 people shifted to shelter home

26 people shifted to shelter home

41 seconds ago
 39 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

39 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

42 seconds ago
 CPO inspects police stations

CPO inspects police stations

5 minutes ago
 HESCO reduces revised rate list of 11KV distributi ..

HESCO reduces revised rate list of 11KV distribution materials

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.