Two people shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Two people were killed by unidentified outlaws at Chak no.168/171 NB in Shah Nikdur police limits on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Nawaz (60) of Chak Mangla was sitting in front of his house along with his friend when armed outlaws shot them dead. Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Sillanwali. Police have started a search for the killers.