Two People Shot To Injure

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Two people shot to injure

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Two people were shot at and wounded after erupting minor dispute between two groups, police said.

Muhammad Fiaz along with his cousin, r/o Chuk No. 63/KB were coming back to their native town on their motorbike. When they reached near Budh, the accused identified as Muhammed Afzal Joya, r/o Moza Meeran Shah along with his unidentified accomplice opened fire on Fiaz and his cousin. It resulted both of got injured and were shifted to nearby hospital.

Cause of enmity was termed to be an old dispute.

Police started further investigation and action.

Meanwhile, as many as twenty people were injured in different kinds of traffic accidents reported in different parts of the district including tehsil Bourewala during consecutive three days of Eid occasion. Three of the victims were shifted to Nishtar hospital following emergence of critical condition. Most of the accidents were reported to have occurred due to over speeding of two-wheeler.

