Two People Suffocated To Death After Gas Leakage

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :At least two people Friday suffocated to death at Orush Colony Abbottabad when they left the gas heaters on which filled the room with gas leakage.

According to the police, Sardar Saleem son of Noor Zaman temporarily left the gas heater on along with his brother in law, Nazeer Ahmed and had gone to bed for sleeping, unfortunately in midnight owing to low gas pressure or leakage, gas heater went off and resulting the room was filled with the gas and both have suffocated to death.

After postmortem, the bodies of ill-fated Sardar Saleem and Nazeer Ahmed were handed over to the family. The funeral prayer of both was offered at their native village Bandi Maira.

During the last two years, up to 50 people have lost lives owing to gas leakage, suffocation by gas leakage and fire caused by gas in district Abbottabad which immediately needs the attention of the gas officials.

