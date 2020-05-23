UrduPoint.com
Two People Survive Plane Crash In Pakistan - Regional Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:17 AM

Two People Survive Plane Crash in Pakistan - Regional Authorities

Two people have survived the crash of a plane of the Pakistani international Airlines, the spokesman for the government of the province of Sindh said Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Two people have survived the crash of a plane of the Pakistani international Airlines, the spokesman for the government of the province of Sindh said Friday.

"So far i can confirm that 2 passengers on board the PIA plane have miraculously survived the crash.

Their names are Zafar Masood & Mohd Zubair. Both are in stable condition. Keep praying for others," Murtaza Wahab said on Twitter.

Dawn newspaper reported earlier in the day that Zafar Masood, the CEO of the Bank of Punjab, had survived the crash.

