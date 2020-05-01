Two percent quota in universities will be landmark : Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Entire christian community thanked to the Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine over performing unique role in a decision of allocation of two percent quota for minorities in universities under the 'Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package'.

According to a spokesperson here on Friday, in fact youth belonging to the minorities were facing issues in getting 'high end jobs'. To solve this problem, under "Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package", Punjab Cabinet had approved two percent quota for minorities in universities and no doubt that this would help them in getting better education and securing a better future for their families.