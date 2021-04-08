Two perish in road accident in faisalabad

Two motorcyclists were killed in road accident near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed in road accident near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Shahbaz s/o Zulifqar along with Azeem was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit the two wheelers near lawyers colony,Gatwala.Consequently, both suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue team handed over the bodies to heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.