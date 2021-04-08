UrduPoint.com
Two Perish In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:45 PM

Two motorcyclists were killed in road accident near here on Thursday

According to Rescue-1122, Shahbaz s/o Zulifqar along with Azeem was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit the two wheelers near lawyers colony,Gatwala.Consequently, both suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue team handed over the bodies to heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.

