Two perished, 31 injured in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed while 31 others sustained multiple injuries when a mini truck overturned after colliding with several vehicles at Phoolnagar bypass on Wednesday.

According to police, a mini truck (LEA-7302) was heading towards Okara from Lahore when it overturned after colliding with several vehicles on Pattoki-Multan Road, due to over-speeding.

As a result, Shamar (27) and Noreen Bibi (48) died on the spot while 31 others sustained injuries. Some of the injured were identified as Abida, Tanvir, Hafiz, Sajid, Shafi, Muhammad Ans, Noreen, Waqar, Manawar, Fakhar Hussain, Khadija, Azran, Sadaf, Azam, Luqman, Bashiran, Zainab and Shehzad Masih.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 12 people with minor injuries and shifted 19 others to Trauma Centre Phoolnagar.

The truck driver fled the scene soon after the accident.

Police were investigating.