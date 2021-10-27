UrduPoint.com

Two Perished, 31 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:13 PM

Two perished, 31 injured in road accident

Two persons were killed while 31 others sustained multiple injuries when a mini truck overturned after colliding with several vehicles at Phoolnagar bypass on Wednesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed while 31 others sustained multiple injuries when a mini truck overturned after colliding with several vehicles at Phoolnagar bypass on Wednesday.

According to police, a mini truck (LEA-7302) was heading towards Okara from Lahore when it overturned after colliding with several vehicles on Pattoki-Multan Road, due to over-speeding.

As a result, Shamar (27) and Noreen Bibi (48) died on the spot while 31 others sustained injuries. Some of the injured were identified as Abida, Tanvir, Hafiz, Sajid, Shafi, Muhammad Ans, Noreen, Waqar, Manawar, Fakhar Hussain, Khadija, Azran, Sadaf, Azam, Luqman, Bashiran, Zainab and Shehzad Masih.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 12 people with minor injuries and shifted 19 others to Trauma Centre Phoolnagar.

The truck driver fled the scene soon after the accident.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Police Driver Vehicles Road Died Okara From Mini

Recent Stories

Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah ..

Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah and Tawdheef

3 minutes ago
 E-certificate of origin to facilitate China-Pakist ..

E-certificate of origin to facilitate China-Pakistan free trade

6 seconds ago
 DC witnesses auction of vegetables, fruit

DC witnesses auction of vegetables, fruit

7 seconds ago
 Luxembourg PM admits faults in thesis plagiarism r ..

Luxembourg PM admits faults in thesis plagiarism row

9 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court summons NAB prosecutor genera ..

Islamabad High Court summons NAB prosecutor general in acquittal plea of ex-secr ..

11 seconds ago
 Rallies held against illegal Indian occupation of ..

Rallies held against illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir across AJK

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.