Two perished on road

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle in Phoolnagar near here on Sunday.

According to police, Awais (18) and Sadiq (80) were going to Phoolnagar from Lahore when a recklessly driven truck (TAJ-539) hit their motorcycle and ran over them near Jambar Khaliq chowk, Phoolnagar and .

Both the persons died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

Phoolnagar police have taken the truck into custody while its driver fled the scene.

Police were investigating.