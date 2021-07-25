Two perished, ten injured as bus overturns after hitting motorcycle

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A couple was killed while ten others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident near here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, two Multan bound buses were racing when one of them numbering (LHR-586) went out of control after hitting a motorcycle coming from opposite direction on national Highway at Kissanwala locality and overturned.

As a result of which, motorcycle riders died on the spot while ten bus passengers suffered multiple wounds. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital where the condition of three injured was stated to be critical.

The drivers of both buses fled the scene leaving their vehicles at the site of accident.

Police were investigating.