Two Perpetual Free Seats Announced For NUST Students Under Arshad Sharif Endowment Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Two perpetual free seats announced for NUST students under Arshad Sharif Endowment Fund

The recently announced "Arshad Sharif Endowment Fund" will provide two perpetual free seats for first-generation Mass Communication students seeking admission at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

NUST has lauded the significant donation by the family of the late Arshad Sharif - a renowned Pakistani journalist, writer, and television news anchor.

The donation is in the name of the 'Arshad Sharif Endowment Fund' and will enable two perpetual free seats for first-generation Mass Communication students struggling to fund their education at NUST.

The endowment seat will serve as a memorial tribute to Mr. Sharif's significant contribution to journalism and to keep the legacy of his noteworthy work alive.

"We are deeply appreciative and indebted to this generous donation and believe it will serve as a beacon of hope for upcoming reporters and media anchors in Pakistan who are pursuing their education at this premier higher education institution", NUST said.

Mr. Sharif's specialization in investigative journalism and his coverage of many political events in the country for national and international news organizations made him a prominent figure in the field.

He was recognized for his outstanding contributions to reporting and journalism when he was awarded the Pride of Performance by President Arif Alvi on March 23, 2019.

