Two Person Die In Two Different Mishaps

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :One labourer died while other two sustained injuries after they received electric shock during digging of hole for water-pump installation, near Nawan Shehr Chowk on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased was identified as Qaisar Abbas (55) son of Khurram Hussain.

Similarly, another two labourers namely Haji Muhammad and Umar Farooq sustained burn injuries.

They were shifted to Nishtar hospital by Rescue 1122.

In another mishap, one person died and six other sustained injuries as a roof collapsed near Ansari Chowk.

The deceased person was identified as Mushtaq Umar. The injured persons namely Qasid Umar, Rana Liaqat, Manzoor Hussain, Azhar Hussain, Taimur, Nazir Ahmed and Shahid Umar were shifted to Nishtar hospital by Rescue 1122.

