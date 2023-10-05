Two person, girl killed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Two persons including a girl were killed in different incidents near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Javeria (8) suffered fatal electric shock from a water pump at her home in Chak No 627-GB and died on the spot.

Separately, a man was shot dead over the suspicion of illicit relations in the limits of Garh police station.

According to a spokesperson, the victim Tanveer of Thatha Doka wanted to marry a girl of his own choice but the alleged accused Muhammad Sabtain, Fareed and Javed, brothers of the girl Rukaiya shot him dead and fled.

Police have shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy and registered a case against the accused.