Two persons abducted in two different incidents

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Two persons were abducted in two different incidents here on Thursday in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station.

Asif Shahzad reported to the police that his 17 years old son was abducted by unknown persons.Similarly, Muhammad Shafeeq informed the police that his 15 years old daughter was kidnapped.

Police have registered two separate cases against the abductors.

Further probe was underway.