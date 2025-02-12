Two persons arrested, firework material recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The police here on Wednesday apprehended two persons and recovered fireworks from their possessions.

The police spokesman said that a police raided at Pulwala and Lukrimandi areas and recovered the material worth thousands of rupees.

The police registered cases against the accused and started further investigations.

