Two Persons Arrested, Firework Material Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The police here on Wednesday apprehended two persons and recovered fireworks from their possessions.
The police spokesman said that a police raided at Pulwala and Lukrimandi areas and recovered the material worth thousands of rupees.
The police registered cases against the accused and started further investigations.
