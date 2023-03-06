UrduPoint.com

Two Persons Arrested In Rape-cum-murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Two persons arrested in rape-cum-murder case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two people allegedly involved in the physical assault-cum-murder of a minor girl.

An official spokesman said the accused identified as Muhammad Muzamel s/o Nazar Hussain and Allah Bukhsh s/o Ghulam Mustafa were booked with Kot Addu Police Station on the report of the victim's father, Muhammad Ishaq, s/o Sheikh Ghulam Hussain.

According to DPO Safdar Raza, Special Investigation Teams (SIT), Crime Scene Unit and Police Forensic Teams collected evidences after reaching out the spot.

The initial report said the seven-year-old victim was strangulated after rape. Her body was thrown nearby of the road in the area a few days back.

DPO said brutal persons have no place in our society.

He said that arrested persons will get strict punishment through the court and an example will be set for society.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Kot Addu Court

