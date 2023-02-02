Two persons burnt to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed while two got injured in fire eruption in a bakery at Naya pull, Canal road here on Thursday.

Police said that the persons were busy in their business when suddenly fire broke out in it.

Two of them namely Irfan (50) and Altaf (40) received severe burn injuries and died on the spot. Two other persons also got injured.

On information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. The rescuers shifted the bodies to the Mayo Hospital. The rescuers also given first aid to injured persons. One injured was also shifted to the Mayo Hospital.