UrduPoint.com

Two Persons Burnt To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Two persons burnt to death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed while two got injured in fire eruption in a bakery at Naya pull, Canal road here on Thursday.

Police said that the persons were busy in their business when suddenly fire broke out in it.

Two of them namely Irfan (50) and Altaf (40) received severe burn injuries and died on the spot. Two other persons also got injured.

On information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. The rescuers shifted the bodies to the Mayo Hospital. The rescuers also given first aid to injured persons. One injured was also shifted to the Mayo Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Business Vehicles Road Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Sarwat Gillani reacts to online trolling

Sarwat Gillani reacts to online trolling

3 minutes ago
 realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition S ..

Realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Co ..

29 minutes ago
 PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Bab ..

PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Babar, Sarfraz and Shaheen

37 minutes ago
 DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happi ..

DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happiness of customers in 2022

41 minutes ago
 Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rash ..

Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rashid

47 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.