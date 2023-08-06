Two persons caught for pilfering electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines�in Sialkot district.

On a report of the Gepco Sub Division Officer (SDO), cantonment police raided the area of Barath and caught Asif Mehmood red-handed stealing electricity, while Muradpur police raided Korpur and caught Mudassar for pilfering electricity �from the main transmission lines.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.