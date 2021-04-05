UrduPoint.com
Two Persons Commit Suicide

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons committed suicides in separate incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Monday that wife of Shaukat Ali of Chak No 68-GB quarreled with him and left his house.

Dejected by the incident, Shaukat ended his life by shooting himself with a pistol.

In another incident, 23-year-old Yasir Jatt of Chak No 28-JB swallowed poisonous pills when his family elders reprimanded him over a domestic dispute. He was rushed to hospital but he died on the way. He got married about one week ago.

The police have handed over both bodies to their relatives for burial.

More Stories From Pakistan

