Two persons commit suicide

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons including a woman allegedly committed suicide in two different incidents, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a known trader named Faheem Ullah son of Noor Muhammad resident of Model Town, shot himself dead.

Similarly, in another mishap, a woman Khadeeja Bibi wife of Muhammad Saleem resident of Kot Chutta, consumed poisonous pills, which are commonly used during the storage of wheat.

Police concerned were investigating both incidents.