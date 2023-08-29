Open Menu

Two Persons Commit Suicide

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Two persons commit suicide

Two persons including a woman allegedly committed suicide in two different incidents, here on Tuesday

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons including a woman allegedly committed suicide in two different incidents, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a known trader named Faheem Ullah son of Noor Muhammad resident of Model Town, shot himself dead.

Similarly, in another mishap, a woman Khadeeja Bibi wife of Muhammad Saleem resident of Kot Chutta, consumed poisonous pills, which are commonly used during the storage of wheat.

Police concerned were investigating both incidents.

