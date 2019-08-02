Two persons commit suicide in Abbottabad

Two people died by committing suicide in different cases in Abbottabad district on Friday

According to the Havelian police sources, 30 years old married person who was identified as Abdul Rehman son of Muhammad Akbar Mughal and resident of Bagh Azad Kashmir committed suicide by shooting himself with 32 bore pistol as his proposal for second marriage was rejected.

Abdul Rehman who was working on CPEC project was got in love with a local girl Shamaila Bibi of village Tofkian for last six months.

On Thursday, he invited Shamiala Bibi and her mother for a lunch at a local hotel of Havelian City and proposed her for marriage which was rejected by the Shumaila Bibi as Abdul Rehman was also already married.

Police sources claimed that as he heard the rejection from the girl, he took out his 32-bore pistol and pointed at Shumaila Bibi.

He shot and injured Shumail Bibi in front of her mother and later he took his own life with same gun.

Havelian police reached at the crime scene and shifted the body of Abdul Rehman and injured girl Shumaila Bibi to the D-Type Hospital Havelian for treatment from where she was referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

In another incident, a drug addict of Lamba Banda village Abbottabad who was identified as Tariq son of Azam committed suicide by shooting himself due to unknown reasons.

Police have shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad for postmortem and after completion of legal formalities handed over the family. The city police station has registered a case and started an investigation.