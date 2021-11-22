Two Persons Commit Suicide In Burewala
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:47 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Two men allegedly committed suicide in Burewala following domestic issues on Monday.
A man allegedly committed suicide following domestic disputes here on Monday in the precincts of Sader police.
According to police sources, Muhammad Naeem (34), resident of Chak 118/EB, committed suicide by slitting his throat with a sharp knife at his residence. The Sadar police was investigating the incident.
In another mishap, Muhammad Nawaz r/o 327 EB after quarreling with his family over land issue ended his life by shooting himself in city Police limits. The police concerned started investigation into the incidents.