UrduPoint.com

Two Persons Commit Suicide In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:47 PM

Two persons commit suicide in Burewala

Two men allegedly committed suicide in Burewala following domestic issues on Monday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Two men allegedly committed suicide in Burewala following domestic issues on Monday.

A man allegedly committed suicide following domestic disputes here on Monday in the precincts of Sader police.

According to police sources, Muhammad Naeem (34), resident of Chak 118/EB, committed suicide by slitting his throat with a sharp knife at his residence. The Sadar police was investigating the incident.

In another mishap, Muhammad Nawaz r/o 327 EB after quarreling with his family over land issue ended his life by shooting himself in city Police limits. The police concerned started investigation into the incidents.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Man Burewala Family

Recent Stories

BISE Malakand extends Special Exam date

BISE Malakand extends Special Exam date

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister approves Rs. 5 billion humanitarian ..

Prime Minister approves Rs. 5 billion humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Civic body removes encroachments in Latifabad, Hir ..

Civic body removes encroachments in Latifabad, Hirabad

3 minutes ago
 Million Jellyfish Wash Ashore After Storm in Odess ..

Million Jellyfish Wash Ashore After Storm in Odessa Region of Ukraine - National ..

3 minutes ago
 China Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarine ..

China Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange - Foreign Mini ..

6 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates solo exhibition "Beaut ..

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates solo exhibition "Beauty Alt Atrocity"

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.