Two persons commit suicide in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Two persons have committed suicide over domestic dispute in two different incidents in the district during last 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that a 26-year-old Kausar Bibi resident of Chak No.77-GB became dejected after quarreling with his spouse Aslam over a domestic dispute. After it she became unconscious and was rushed to THQ Hospital Jaranwala where she was pronounced dead.

Ghulam Rasool, brother of ill-fated lady, blamed that his sister was poisoned to death by her husband.

Therefore, the police took body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem. Satiana police is investigation the matter.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Bashir Ahmad (26) resident of Muzaffar Colony consumed acid after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute. He was shifted to hospital where he breathed his last.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary