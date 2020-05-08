Two persons commit suicide in Mithi

Two more incidents of suicide were reported at different areas of Tharparkar on Friday

According to details, a married woman of 26, Asiyat w/o Chito Bheel committed suicide by strangling herself inside the home following a brawl with husband in village Detha Bheel of tehsil Mithi.

In other incident, 18-year old Suresh s/o Chandoo Meghwar ended his life by hanging himself in his home in village Taranew of tehsil Islamkot.

The police on information reached at the spots and both bodies were shifted to government hospitals. Later dead bodies were handed over to heirs after competing legal formalities while cases of accidental deaths were registered by Police.