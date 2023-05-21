Two persons commit suicides

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Two persons including a young man committed suicides in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman said on Sunday that a young man Ghulam Murtaza of Chak No 66-JB Dhandra swallowed poisonous pills for unknown reasons.

His condition dilapidated soon and he was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last amid receiving intensive care treatment.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Umar Asif of Madina Abad reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan in his room over unknown reasons.

The police took both bodies into custody and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.