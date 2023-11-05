Two Persons Deprived Of Cash, Valuables
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Two persons were deprived of cash and valuables by robbers in separate incidents in the district on Sunday.
Policed police that three robbers snatched Rs 15,000, a mobile phone and a motorcycle
from Dilawar on gun point near 33 Railway Phattak, in the limits of Sadr police station.
In another incident, some dacoits snatched Rs 15,000 from Khizar in Tangowali village
at gunpoint and fled the scene.
Station House Officer Sadar police station Hafiz Naveed Akram said that a special team
had been constituted to arrest the outlaws.
Cases have been registered against the accused.