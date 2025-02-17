Two persons die after falling into open manhole

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Two persons including a woman were died here Monday after falling into open manhole.

The police spokesman said that a woman namely Zeenat fell into the manhole near Purani Mandi Imam Bargah, adding another man, Kashif tried to rescue her but he also slipped into the hole.

Later, the people pulled out the bodies from the manhole, he added.

The police had registered case against two employees of the municipal administration.