Two persons die after truck overturned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Two motorcyclists were crushed to death under the truck as it overturned near Bahawalpur bypass here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, two motorcyclists were going somewhere when suddenly a truck loaded with green chilli overturned near Bahawalpur bypass and they were stranded under the truck.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation led by Engineer Bilal. Both died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to Nishtar Hospital in the presence of police.

