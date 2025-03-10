Two Persons Die, Another Injured In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Two persons on Monday were killed and another received critical injuries in collision between trailer truck in Rachna town, Ferozewala .
The Rescue 1122 source said that the motorcyclist hit the truck due to over speeding.
The Rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital while handed over bodies to the police, he added.
The source said that a body had been identified as Ismail 20 years old while identity of other body could not be ascertained.
The injured was identified as Muhammad Hanan 20 years old, he added.
APP/rft/378
Recent Stories
GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..
Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen
Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025
Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two persons die, another injured in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
Film director Masood Pervaiz remembered on death anniversary56 minutes ago
-
Pakistani youth elects president of Oxford University Union12 hours ago
-
Winners of "Climate in my Community" competition invited at PM’s Office12 hours ago
-
CM Bugti expresses sorrow on killing of brother of Senator Mushtaq12 hours ago
-
India’s provocative assertions can’t change Kashmir’s disputed status12 hours ago
-
PML-N restores CPEC, ML-1 project to boost economy: Hanif Abbasi13 hours ago
-
PBF urges govt to announce wheat support price13 hours ago
-
Credit goes to PM for steering country out of challenges: Rana Mubashir13 hours ago
-
NETP training of Sub Regional office TDAP held14 hours ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on criminals, arrest 8 suspects and recover illegal arms14 hours ago
-
Attock celebrates International Women's Day with inspiring events14 hours ago