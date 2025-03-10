Two persons die, another injured in road mishap

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Two persons on Monday were killed and another received critical injuries in collision between trailer truck in Rachna town, Ferozewala .

The Rescue 1122 source said that the motorcyclist hit the truck due to over speeding.

The Rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital while handed over bodies to the police, he added.

The source said that a body had been identified as Ismail 20 years old while identity of other body could not be ascertained.

The injured was identified as Muhammad Hanan 20 years old, he added.

