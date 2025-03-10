Open Menu

Two Persons Die, Another Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Two persons die, another injured in road mishap

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Two persons on Monday were killed and another received critical injuries in collision between trailer truck in Rachna town, Ferozewala .

The Rescue 1122 source said that the motorcyclist hit the truck due to over speeding.

The Rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital while handed over bodies to the police, he added.

The source said that a body had been identified as Ismail 20 years old while identity of other body could not be ascertained.

The injured was identified as Muhammad Hanan 20 years old, he added.

APP/rft/378

Recent Stories

GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing ..

GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..

48 seconds ago
 Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

16 minutes ago
 Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering st ..

Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

12 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure B ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attract ..

Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop e ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy

14 hours ago
 Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

16 hours ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan