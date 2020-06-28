UrduPoint.com
Two Persons Die As Car Overturned

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman died as their car overturned at Movi Point , Khanewal road, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a family, resident of Multan, was heading towards Khanewal in a car, when all of a sudden, the car overturned. Resultantly, two persons including a woman died, while four persons including a minor girl sustained injuries and were shifted to Nishtar Hospital by Rescue 1122.

