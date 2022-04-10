UrduPoint.com

Two Persons Die As Van Overturns At Steel Bridge In Fort Munro

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons died while as many got injured in a road mishap as a van overturned and fell into a plunge at Steel Bridge at Rakhi Gajj area of Fort Munro.

According to Rescue 1122, the unfortunate incident occurred during darkness of night.

Someone informed Rescue 1122 about the mishap. Rescue 1122 vehicle rushed to the site and recovered the bodies after cutting the vehicle. The deceased were identified as Shafique s/o Noor Muhammad resident of Shah Jamal and Jameel s/o Shah Gull resident of Basti Rakhi Mounh. The injured were shifted to hospital.

