Two persons die in road accident

MUZAFFARGRAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons killed in an accident between motorcycle and rickshaw at Basira adda at Muzaffargarh Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased persons are identified as Hashim and Dilbar Jani. Soon after accident, Rescue 1122 rushed to the site. One person died on spot, however the other injured person was shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 wherein he succumbed to injuries.