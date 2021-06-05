UrduPoint.com
Two Persons Die In Road Accident

Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:52 PM





KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons died in road mishap as truck hit a motorcycle rickshaw at Lahore Morr, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place in front of Bus stand of a reputed company.

One deceased is identified as Muhammad Ameen son of Mangal. Similarly, the identity of the deceased person is yet to be ascertained.

Rescue 1122, shifted other injured passengers namely Abdur Razaq, Muhammad Ashfaaq and Zahoor at DHQ Hospital.

According to police sources, the mishap occurred due to over speeding of the truck.

