Two persons die in road mishap

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A van carrying school children here on Wednesday fell into ditch as the vehicle went out of control of driver due to technical fault.

The van was going from Galyat to Abbottabad , the police source said.

As a result, the driver and a child were killed on the spot, he said, adding the eleven other children got injuries.

The Rescue 1122 teams shifted the injured to Ayub Medical Complex and Benazir Shaheed Hospital.

The doctors told the conditions of many injured children were critical, he added.

