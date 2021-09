Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Two persons lost their lives when a car plunged into a deep ravine at midnight in Rahimabad area of Gilgit.

In the wee hours Rescue 1122 and local volunteers recovered the bodies.

One of the victim has been identified as a resident of Sultanabad while the other was from Sialkot.