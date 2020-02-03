Two persons die in separate accidents on railway tracks

Two persons died in separate accidents on the railway tracks in Kotri, Jamshoro district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons died in separate accidents on the railway tracks in Kotri, Jamshoro district on Monday.

According to the police, a 30-year old Nadeem Khan was struck by Pakistan Express while crossing the track.

He was shifted to Bilawal Bhutto Medical College hospital in critically injured condition where he succumbed to injuries. The deceased was a resident of Ghousia Colony in Kotri.

In another accident an elderly person, identified as Khaliq Dino Larik, was struck by Khushal Khan Khattak express while crossing the railway track near Sandoz road in Jamshoro.

Larik died on the spot and his body was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.