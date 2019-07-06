Two persons die, ten injured in road mishap in Attock

Two person died while more than ten sustained multiple injuries when a trawler and a passenger bus collided head on near Ahmadal on Fatehjang road

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Two person died while more than ten sustained multiple injuries when a trawler and a passenger bus collided head on near Ahmadal on Fatehjang road.

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

As per details, Attock bound passenger bus coming from Karachi collided head on with a trawler near Ahmadal while over taking another vehicle.

As result, Gul Muhammad the driver of the trawler and a passenger on board the bus whose identity could not be ascertained died on the spot while Shoaib, Hanif, Shaukat, Nigar w/o Fazal, Ghulam Mustafa, Zarvaid Hussain Shah, Gulshan w/o Sher Zaman, Saima Obaid, Wajeeha Farooq and Arif sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to different hospitals. Later Shoaib, Hanif , Shaukat and Nigar who were in precarious condition were shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi.