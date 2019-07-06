UrduPoint.com
Two Persons Die, Ten Injured In Road Mishap In Attock

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 05:17 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Two person died while more than ten sustained multiple injuries when a trawler and a passenger bus collided head on near Ahmadal on Fatehjang road.

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

As per details, Attock bound passenger bus coming from Karachi collided head on with a trawler near Ahmadal while over taking another vehicle.

As result, Gul Muhammad the driver of the trawler and a passenger on board the bus whose identity could not be ascertained died on the spot while Shoaib, Hanif, Shaukat, Nigar w/o Fazal, Ghulam Mustafa, Zarvaid Hussain Shah, Gulshan w/o Sher Zaman, Saima Obaid, Wajeeha Farooq and Arif sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to different hospitals. Later Shoaib, Hanif , Shaukat and Nigar who were in precarious condition were shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi.

