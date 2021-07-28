UrduPoint.com
Two Persons Died As Torrential Rains Create Havoc In Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:01 PM

Two persons died as torrential rains create havoc in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

At least two people including a minor lost their lives as urban flooding caused by torrential rains inundated streets and main roads in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, creating immense difficulties for the residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :At least two people including a minor lost their lives as urban flooding caused by torrential rains inundated streets and main roads in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, creating immense difficulties for the residents.

According to details, four children and their mother drowned in E-11 sector when a nearby drain overflowed and water entered their house. The administration rescued three children while one child and the mother died.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat said in a message that Islamabad has faced flooding in various areas. He requested to cooperate with teams clearing nullahs and roads.

Videos from Islamabad's sectors E-11 and D-12 show cars floating in gushing waters after heavy rains that lashed the Federal capital and Rawalpindi for hours.

The twin cities received the highest rains during the current monsoon season. It is to mention that sector E-11 in Islamabad is located next to the Margallah Hills that's why the hill torrents developed as the water made its way down.

The rain started in Islamabad at night while the bridges and electricity poles have been damaged. Minister Sheikh Rasheed went to monitor work and said that all flood-related staff was at the spot.

