Two persons drown in Tarnawa Khanpur lake

HARIPU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons drowned in Tarnawa Khanpur lake,said a Rescue 1122 spokesperson on Friday.

According to details,Hamid son of Abdul Sattar 42 and Abdur Rafeh 13 were bathing near Tarnawa bridge Khanpur that suddenly drowned.

The divers of Rescue 1122 reached to the incident placed and retrieved the both bodies and rushed to DHQ Haripur.

Hamid and his nephew Rafeh resident of SaidPur village,Islamabad was on tour to visit Khanpur Dam.