Two Persons Electrocuted, Four Others Inured

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A woman and her son were electrocuted when an electric wire fell around their house in Jamal town, Ferozwala area here, officials said on Monday.

The four other persons received critical injures, they added. The sources said the dead bodies had been identified as Sajida and Zain Ali, adding the injured had been transferred to a nearby hospital.

APP/rtf/378

