Two Persons Electrocuted, Four Others Inured
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A woman and her son were electrocuted when an electric wire fell around their house in Jamal town, Ferozwala area here, officials said on Monday.
The four other persons received critical injures, they added. The sources said the dead bodies had been identified as Sajida and Zain Ali, adding the injured had been transferred to a nearby hospital.
APP/rtf/378
Recent Stories
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two persons electrocuted, four others inured6 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to improve road infrastructure: C&W Minister16 minutes ago
-
RWMC makes special arrangements for cleaning during rain16 minutes ago
-
Ramazand complaint desk set up at South Waziristan Lower16 minutes ago
-
PU issues rescheduled notification for private registration16 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO announces contest to name Pakistan's First Lunar Rover16 minutes ago
-
Snowfall continues in tourist spots of Galiyat16 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches real-time tracking system for 15 helpline complaints16 minutes ago
-
World Wildlife Day: CDA, ICT pledge unwavering conservation efforts of Margalla Hills16 minutes ago
-
Police officials, staff awarded for outstanding performance16 minutes ago
-
Trial of Civilians in Military Court; SCP Adjourns hearing for tomorrow16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for crackdown against illegal buses on BRT routes26 minutes ago