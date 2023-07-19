Two persons electrocuted in Lahore

Two persons were electrocuted in Qalandarpur Bazaar, Harbansepura area during heavy rain on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons were electrocuted in Qalandarpur Bazaar, Harbansepura area during heavy rain on Wednesday.

Police said that an unidentified person received severe electric shock from electric switch and died on the spot.

On information rescuers reached the spot and shifted the body to Manawan hospital.

In another incident, Muhammad Ijaz (28) also received electric shock and died. The rescuers shifted the body to Jinnah Hospital.