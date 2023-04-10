Two persons found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Two persons were found dead in separate locations near here during the last 24 hours.

A police report said on Monday that a youth was found hanging from a tree in the fields of Chak no 49-GB. The deceased was identified as Ali Raza,24, s/o Zafar Iqbal of the same village.

Terkhani police shifted the body to hospital and started an investigation into the incident.

Separately, an addict was found dead near phalahi morrh on Millat road. People of the area informed the Jhumra police which took the body into its custody and shifted to the mortuary.

The identity of the deceased was yet to be determined.